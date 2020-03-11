May 9, 1926 ~ March 8, 2020
Eugene Delmar Browning passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on Mother's Day May 9, 1926, in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Browning and Dean Spaun. He was 93.
At age 18 he enlisted in the Navy during World War II; traveling to New York, California, Hawaii and Shanghai, China, serving three years.
He married LuJean Farr Browning on May 21, 1947. They raised three children, David (Tonya) Browning, St. George; Janel (Robert) Jensen, Ogden; SueAnn (Kim) Coombs, St. George; 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandson serving in Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission. LuJean passed away on October 17, 2000.
Eugene devoted many hours to four stake missions in the Weber Heights Stake, also serving as Stake Mission President. His family spent many summers camping and boating at Bear Lake and Lake Powell. He loved working in his abundant vegetable garden.
Eugene graduated from Utah State with a BA Degree and Masters Degree. Then he taught at Weber and Ogden School Districts for 37 years. He was also President of the Ogden Education Association. He spent 12 years singing with the Southern Pacific Men of Song.
In 2003 he married Vera S. Neely. They served a proselyting mission in Jacksonville, Florida from 2005 to 2007. Together they served three stake missions, also serving at the Ogden Temple. Vera lovingly cared for Eugene in his declining years.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Merlin Browning; and sister, Dorothy Meenderick.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to all Eugene's doctors and IHC Homecare and Hospice caregivers who helped in any way.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: