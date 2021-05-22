Eugene "Gene" Nield Hart
November 8, 1953 ~ May 18, 2021
Eugene "Gene" Nield Hart was called home, way too soon, on May 18, 2021. He was born in Afton, Wyoming on November 8, 1953 to Glen and Donna Hart. He was the second oldest of six children; his brothers and sister valued his leadership and wisdom. When he was a junior in high school, he and his family moved to Ogden, Utah where he graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1972. He then went on to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tokyo, Japan.
On completion of his mission, Gene attended BYU in Provo, Utah where he met Robin Lee Ramig in their chemistry class. After mustering up the courage, he asked her out and quickly knew she was the one for him. On August 13, 1976, they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple. They made their home in Ogden, Utah where they raised three children: Trina, Brenda, and Andrew.
Gene worked at the Cream of Weber Dairy to support his family, then later decided to finish his education at Weber State University. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and found himself beginning his career at Ogden City School District as the accountant. His strong work ethic and dependability moved him into the position of Business Administrator, where he finished his 30-year career.
After retirement, Gene spent most of his time with his family. He found love and enjoyment watching his grandchildren compete in their activities, hosting grandkid parties, traveling and exploring with his wife, riding his Harley with his family and friends, working with stained glass, donating his time at the Botanical Gardens, and working in his own yard.
Gene was a gentle and kind man who went out of his way to help and take care of others. He always found a way to make sure everyone was cared for and happy. Gene was his family's biggest supporter and loved them unconditionally; he will be greatly missed.
Gene is survived by his wife, Robin; his three children, Trina (Ray) Mueller, Brenda (Cari) Hart, Andrew (Robyn) Hart; his brothers, Steve Hart, Kevin (Selena) Hart, Vern (Lora) Hart, Gary (Wanda) Hart; his sister, Jan (Kenny) Adams; 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Donna Hart; his in-laws, Don and Maryethel Ramig; and his niece, Brooke Chanae Hart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ogden Botanical Gardens in honor of Eugene Hart http://www.ogdenbotanicalgardens.org/.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com