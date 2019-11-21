March 18, 1950 ~ November 18, 2019
Eugene "Gene"^Wayne Cordova, 69, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1950, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Walter J. and Josephine Santistevan Cordova.
Gene married Marcia Fryer on December 15, 2006 in Ogden, Utah. He worked as a conductor for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads for 42 years.
He continually showed his love for his family with a hug, a kiss, and loving words.
Gene's love for life was ever-present and he would often say that he had such a "good life".
He left us with amazing memories and showed us how to express the love that we will carry on to future generations.
His sense of humor and ability to enjoy the moment were remarkable. He was quite the jokester, never missing an opportunity to catch someone off guard with his quick wit.
He enjoyed spending time golfing, fishing in Alaska, and listening to music. He was an extraordinary gardener and his green thumb often resulted in the house transforming into a tropical forest.
He was an amazing chef and a true foodie. His family often had special requests for his amazing culinary dishes. You always knew you could find him at Taco Tuesday and hanging with his friends at The Horse. We want to thank his caregivers at Ogden Regional Hospital.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughters, Lisa (Troy) Bryant and Lesley (Richard) Iverson; five grandchildren, Holden Iverson, Schafer Iverson, Seth Bryant, Liam Bryant, and Ryker Iverson; two daughter dogs, Gracie and Lizzie; brothers, Tony, Clyde (Martha), and J.R. (Lynn); sisters, Marie Rice and Gloria (Roy) Fugere; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Cordova; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sharon and Bill Griggs; brother-in-law, Dale (Shelly) Fryer; and sister-in-law, Denise (Mark) Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bobby Cordova and brother-in-law, Wade Fryer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: