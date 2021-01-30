Eva I. Helms
August 26, 1932 ~ January 26, 2021
Eva Illum Helms, of Plain City, passed away on January 26, 2021, at the age of 88 following a short illness.
The youngest child of Carston Elevious and Lillie Lucinda Peterson Illum, she was born August 26, 1932, in Ogden. She spent her childhood in Plain City, graduating from Weber High School in 1950.
She was married to Wayne L. Helms on September 2, 1960, in Ogden and they were sealed together in the Logan LDS Temple in April 1963. They enjoyed 52 years together until his death in 2013.
Eva lived in several locations throughout her life: California, Washington, Okinawa, Nevada and North Carolina. In 1979 she and Wayne returned to Utah, eventually building their home on the site of her childhood home in Plain City.
She worked in the U.S. Civil Service in a variety of roles until she retired with 25 years service from Hill AFB in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her son, Michael; her parents; her brothers, Carston, Peter, and Barney; and her sisters, Marie, Laree, Vellean, Nellie, Golda and Opal.
Eva is survived by her sons, Carl (Lisa), Craig (Margo), Duane (Diane) and Bill (Tina); daughter-in-law, Mimi; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruby Woodward.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Plain City Cemetery. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
It is requested that masks and social distancing guidelines be observed.
Because of the pandemic, a gathering after the service may be postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local food bank.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.