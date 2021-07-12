Eva Jayne Miller VanderSteen
March 12, 1941 ~ July 4, 2021
Eva Jayne Miller VanderSteen was born March 12, 1941 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 4, 2021.
Jayne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wayne; her son, Trace; and her grandson, Seth. Jayne is survived by her children, Rocky, Zana, Jodie, Wanette, Vickki, and Tara, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe. Rd.
