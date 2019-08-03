June 8, 1926 ~ August 1, 2019
Eva June Panunzio, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at Avamere at Mountain Ridge Assisted Living on August 1, 2019.
Eva was born on June 8, 1926, in Magna, UT to admirable parents, Joseph and Mary Mascaro. From her parents, she learned the values of benevolence, hard work and commitment to family. These principles remained an integral part of her life. She was raised by her adoring family on a ranch in Herriman, UT until 1946, at which time, she moved to Riverdale, UT where she resided until her passing.
She married Shanze Raymond Panunzio on October 12, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ogden, UT. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Eva loved to entertain and could often be found in her kitchen cooking delectable meals for family and friends. Her homemade bread (the intoxicating smell of which always filled her home) and spaghetti & meatballs were particular favorites among her many guests. She always had room at her table for family and friends. She also thoroughly enjoyed shopping, eating out, having her hair and nails done, dressing up (she never left home without her pearl necklace and earrings) and spending time with loved ones. She loved her children and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. She was an elegant, modest and humble woman whom we loved with all our hearts.
Eva is survived by her sons, Bill R. (Linda) and Bob J. (Susan); daughter, Carol Anne; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, (Tony) and sister (Rachel). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight siblings.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E 5550 S, Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Services will be officiated by Reverend Monsignor Joseph M. Mayo. Lunch will be served at Holy Family Recreation Center following the graveside service.
Thank you to all of mom's friends and family whom she talked with on a daily basis (you all know who you are). The family would also like to acknowledge mom's precious caregivers from Hearts for Hospice & Home Healthcare and the staff at Avamere at Mountain Ridge. Thank you for your tireless efforts and loving care for our mother.
