May 5, 1931 ~ July 8, 2019
Eva Karla Miller, 88, of San Diego and South Ogden, passed away at her home, July 8, 2019, with her family by her side. Eva was born to the late Vaclav Karel and Anna Marie Wichera on May 5, 1931 in Prague, Czechoslovakia. The family immigrated to the United States and settled in New York City where she graduated from Julia Richmond Girls High School, NYC, May 1949. Eva's wanderlust led her to enlist in the United States Air Force. Assigned to Larsen AFB, Moses Lake, WA, she met and married SSgt Johnny R Miller on May 5, 1950 and military tours allowed them to travel extensively with their three daughters in tow.
Eva is survived by her daughters: Christina Buckner (Timothy), of Ogden; Caren Miller-Lazarz (Robert), of Layton; and Carla Pressley (Scott), of Encinitas, California, her grandson Brendan Buckner (Marissa), of Salt Lake City and granddaughter Dana Pressley (Jake), of Encinitas. Eva was predeceased by her loving husband CMSgt Johnny R Miller, USAF (Retired) in 1981 and her dear sister in 2008.
Eva will be buried with the love of her life, Johnny, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, with Honor Guard on July 16, 2019.
The family wishes to give heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Patisepa Pututau for the amazing, loving care she provided Mama in her most difficult time. Please consider stroke research in your donations.
