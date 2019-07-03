December 9, 1927 ~ June 28, 2019
Evan F. Evans, M.D. passed away, at his home, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 91 from causes incident to Alzheimer's.
He was born on December 9, 1927, in St. Anthony, Idaho. He left high school early to attend the University of Utah, graduating with degrees in Math and Chemistry. He graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and completed his residency at Cook County Hospital. He served in the USAF for two years and was honorably discharged. He married Janet Miller and together they had four children. They were later divorced.
Evan was an obstetrician/gynecologist for 50 years, in Ogden Utah, delivering over 18,000 babies. He once said, "There isn't a finer experience in medicine than watching a baby take its first breath."
He eloped to Las Vegas, NV, to marry the love of his life, Kaye Allen. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. Together they designed and built his dream home, a log cabin in the foothills of Ogden.
Evan enjoyed spending weekends at Bear Lake sailing and waterskiing. He loved to travel to places like Greece, Russia, Tahiti, China, and Australia. He was an avid reader, loved using his camera, and "putzing" around the yard. He enjoyed attending football games with his sons.
When asked shortly before his death what he was most proud of in his long and well-lived life, he said it was serving the Lord as an ordinance worker in the Ogden temple for 17 years.
He is survived by Kaye; his wife of 42 years and children Dave Evans (Colleen), Denver, CO; Chris Taylor (Howard), Kaysville UT; Mark Evans (BettyJo), Wichita, KS; Signe Evans (Skip Musgraves), Salt Lake City, UT; Tami Schwab (Stephen), Layton, UT; Jeremy Evans (Mary), Plain City, UT; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden. Friends may visit with family Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at: