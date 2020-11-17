Evan Lloyd Nielsen
Evan Lloyd Nielsen, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah of natural causes. Evan was born Monday, October 4, 1943 to Lewis Ivan Nielsen and Margaret Ellen Williams in Douglas, Wyoming.
Evan followed in his father's footsteps and worked his career in the construction industry. Evan retired from Fife Rock Construction.
Evan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a proud supporter of the VFW.
Evan enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. Evan's hobbies included bowling in several leagues with his brothers and sisters, playing poker, country western dancing, and watching football and old western movies/shows.
Surviving are two daughters and one son, Sherry L. Hindes (Billy), Plain City; Tammy S. Gilmore (Jack), Ogden; Travis L. Nielsen, West Haven. Evan had ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Evan is also survived by two sisters Katherine and Sylvia, along with several nieces and nephews.
Evan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Gene, and George, sisters Shirley, Fae and Sheila.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
