Evelyn Carruth Combe

November 19, 1934 ~ October 7, 2019
Evelyn was born in Ogden and is the oldest child of Lorin Grant Carruth and Olwyn Roberts. Evelyn had a wonderful childhood surrounded by friends and family and chasing her younger brothers Bill and Grant and enjoying Ogden in the "good old days". She attended local schools and made lifelong friends, many of whom she continued on lunch dates to the very end. The time with her Washington School group was very special to her.
Evelyn met Keith Philip Combe and they married on December 13, 1957. They had a beautiful life together chasing kids and dreams. Evelyn was always cheering and supporting Keith on his many adventures. They enjoyed traveling the world together. Evelyn was a wonderful and devoted wife and mother. She loved her children and grandkids. They all enjoyed telling her stories and making her laugh. She was a wonderful listener.
Evelyn had a love and passion for volunteering for various organizations including Daughters of Utah Pioneers and she served many years as president and as DUP Queen. She worked tirelessly to preserve the Miles Goodyear Cabin. Evelyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various Relief Society and Stake positions as well as serving in the Ogden Temple. She loved her callings and the friendships she made in each one. Evelyn blessed many lives by her service.
Evelyn loved her family deeply and is survived by brothers Grant Carruth, Darrell (June) Carruth, Dennis (Penney) Carruth; two sisters Donna (Terry) Cleveland, Jane (Ray) Todd; her children Lisa (Sterling) Jardine, Bart (Dori) Combe, Leigh (Kirk) Dean, Maryann (Michael) Van Dyke; grandchildren, Kourtney (Bryan) Bond, Alec Combe, Katelyn Dean, Dylan Dean, Jack Van Dyke; and two great-grandchildren Bode Bond and Lottie Bond.
Keith preceded mom in death as well as her daughter, Leslie Combe, and her brother Bill.
Mom has waited 21 years to see dad again and we are certain that the reunion was very sweet! Our family would like to thank lifelong friends for their love and friendship including her Family Home Evening group, her faithful visiting teachers, Dr Firth, Symbii Home Health and Hospice, also Visiting Angels and Hidden Valley Assisted Living. We could not have helped mom without YOU!
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations are made in Evelyn's name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (ww5.komen.org) and Primary Children's Medical Center https://intermountainhealthcare.org/giving-volunteering/, as both of these are causes that have blessed our family.
A Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT. Funeral Services in her honor will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the Service.
Interment at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: