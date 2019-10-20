July 10, 1932 ~ October 17, 2019
Evelyn Daines Chugg, born July 10, 1932, in Logan, Utah to Edgar L. Daines and Arvilla L. Olson, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Evelyn graduated from Davis High School in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her seven siblings; her husband, Cecil Karl Chugg; and is survived by her five children: Dwayne (Katie) Chugg, Karlene Riggs, John (Beth) Chugg, Lynette (Denny) Herlan, Bruce (Paula) Chugg; two step-children, Geraldine Gilderoy and Robert Chugg; her brother-in-law, Glen Chugg; by 14 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the meetinghouse located at 386 E. Elberta Drive, North Ogden, Utah, and at the same location on the morning of Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., to be followed by a graveside service at Ben Lomond Cemetery.
