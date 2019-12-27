Evelyn "Delta" Barker Spendlove

October 26, 1922 ~ December 20, 2019
October 26, 1922, a beautiful baby girl was born to Albert Barker and Edith Marsh. On December 20, 2019, Delta was reunited with her mother, father, sisters, brothers, and most important of all her deceased children and the love of her life Arthur "Art" Spendlove after twenty-one of years of anxious waiting.
She is proud to be part of one of the first graduating classes from the "New Ogden High School".
After meeting Art at the White City Dance hall in 1942, they danced their life away, quickly falling in love, marrying and having five children; Baby(deceased), Dennis (deceased), Kay Lynn Bingham (Stephen), Penny Casper (Dan) and Merrill (Annette). She has 21 grand, 59 great and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In order to find out more about this beautiful life, we all would like you to celebrate it at a viewing December 27, 2019 6-8 p.m. or December 28, 9-10:30 a.m. at 1570 E. 1300 S. Ogden, Utah, f ollowed by a service at 11:00 am. She will be interred at the Washington heights cemetery immediately following. You can also send condolences to: