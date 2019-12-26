Evelyn ^Delta^ Barker Spendlove

October 26, 1922 ~ December 20, 2019
October 26, 1922, a beautiful baby girl was born to Albert W. Barker and Edith Marsh. On December 20, 2019, Delta was reunited with her mother, father, sisters, brothers, and most important of all her deceased children and the love of her life Arthur "Art" Spendlove after twenty-one years of anxious waiting.
She is proud to be part of one of the first graduating classes from the "New Ogden High School". Meeting Art, at the White City Dance hall in 1942, they danced their life away, quickly falling in love, marrying and having five children; Baby (deceased), Dennis (deceased), Kay Lynn Bingham (Stephen), Penny Casper (Dan) and Merrill (Annette). She has 21 grand, 59 great and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents and 11 siblings; sister's: Ione VanWoerkom, Ruby Speechly, Norma Charlesworth; brother's: Robert W. Barker, Dee Barker, Paul Barker, Carl L. Barker, and three infant brothers.
She spent her whole life helping those around her. Not only her children but, especially them, her grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Her goal each morning is to ask her heavenly father who she could help that day. She never missed a birthday of a friend or relative. Each morning she would send out cards and letters to those having a birthday or special occasion in their life. Hundreds of them. Although small, there was usually a check included. Delta was never flashy or put herself above others and was accepting of everyone. Helping the underdog was a special concern to her; always going out of her way to include everyone. She had a strong faith in her Heavenly Father, never missing church or even a prayer until the end and encouraging those around her to do the same. In order to find out more about this beautiful life, we all would like you to celebrate it at a viewing December 27, 2019, 6-8 p.m. or December 28, 9-10:30 a.m. at 1570 E. 1300 S. Ogden, Utah, followed by a service at 11 a.m. She will be interred at the Washington Heights Cemetery immediately following that service.