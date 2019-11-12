Evelyn F. Carpenter

June 10, 1917 ~ November 6, 2019
Our precious grandma, friend and neighbor, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2019, at the age of 102.
Evelyn was born June 10, 1917, to John McKay Keith and Beulah Faye Holcomb in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She spent her early years with her parents, and then spent several years traveling with her grandmother, Mary Keith. Evelyn had two brothers, Bob and Richard and two half sisters, Betty and Corrine.
June 29, 1935, Evelyn married Harold Franklin Carpenter in South Sioux City, Nebraska. They lived for many years in Alta, Iowa and raised their two children James (Jim) and Janet. They moved to Minnesota in 1956 and spent many years managing resorts in West Central Minnesota in the summer and working through the winters in Brownsville, Texas at the campground they lived in.
In November 1982, Harold and Evelyn moved to Utah to be closer to their son Jim and his family. When Harold passed away a month later, Evelyn spent the next 20 years visiting with friends and family here in Utah and making short trips to Minnesota to see her daughter Janet's family and friends.
When Evelyn was unable to travel any longer, she looked forward to visits from her daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids from Minnesota and California.
Throughout her life, Evelyn loved to fish, swim, ride horseback, paint, knit, crochet, doing pottery and playing SkipBo. She loved keeping her home nice and having coffee with friends.
Evelyn is survived by and leaves a loving legacy of her grandchildren, Julie and Kelly Rose, Gary and Melanie Foss, Joni and Brad Bubak, Jan and Jeff Gretzner, Jim and Loreley Mounts, 12 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, children, grandson Chet Carpenter.
Thank you to Tender Care Home Health and Hospice, and neighboring friends, for assisting with Evelyn's last weeks in her home.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Garden community room, 514 North 300 West, Kaysville, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: