Evelyn Kay Hatch, 68 Died June 20, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Most Popular
Articles
- Criminal case against West Haven woman: Sheep guardian stolen or malnourished dog rescued?
- 6 arrested in Weber sheriff's prostitution sting
- Gunfight on Ogden street results in man's arrest on attempted-murder charges
- Weber, Davis counties seeing more COVID-19 cases; state in 'accelerated phase'
- Utah DWR issues tips for staying safe around rattlesnakes this summer
- Davis County Jail inmate dies by suicide, second death there in 3 weeks
- Man suffers gunshot wound in West Haven hotel brawl, suspect arrested
- Logan company to hold drive-through COVID-19 antibody tests in Davis County, hoping to expand availability
- Utah state epidemiologist warns of dangerous COVID-19 spread
- UDOT releases proposal for 5600 South in Roy
- BenDorger
-
- 0
The 101-year-old World War II veteran Sidney Walton, of San Diego, visited Ogden on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Courtyard Marriott downtown. Walton is on a nationwide tour with his son Paul and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Amy Cowden to meet all 50 governors. Walton met Utah Gov. Gary Herbert…
Latest News
- Sunday Drive: The new 2020 Ram EcoDiesel is more than impressive in the mileage department
- Man suffers gunshot wound in West Haven hotel brawl, suspect arrested
- Ogden looking to hear from public before plan for southeast corner of city is finalized
- Utah demonstrators will not face curfew violation charges
- Utah Championship: Daniel Summerhays, Patrick Fishburn make cut at Korn Ferry Tour event in Farmington
- Weber County recorder/surveyor race draws two GOP hopefuls
- Weber County voters take note — mail-in ballots must be turned in by Tuesday
- Utah Jazz to face Pelicans in 'opening night' of NBA restart on July 30