Evelyn M. Goldsberry

March 21, 1926 ~ June 24, 2019
Evelyn Goldsberry, age 93, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, June 24, 2019. Evelyn was born in Crested Butte, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Louise Falsetto and two brothers, Mike Falsetto and Joe Falsetto.
Evelyn was married to Lowell A. Goldsberry who also preceded her in death. She is survived by her two children, Wes (Lorrie) Goldsberry and Kathy (Blaine) Hammond; and adored by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who all will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family would like to thank the angels from CNS Hospice for their tender love and care of Evelyn.
