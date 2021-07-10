Evelyn Mae Bodily
1929 - 2021
Evelyn Mae Shomer Bodily passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021.
Evelyn was born on December 1, 1929 in Peoria, Illinois to Edna and Roy Shomer. She was the oldest of three children. She graduated from Manuel Training High School in Peoria in 1947. Evelyn donated to their scholarship fund every year for most of her life, as well as many other charities. She had a very giving heart and loved to help others.
In 1981, Evelyn retired from Hill Air Force Base with 26 years of service.
Evelyn loved reading, traveling, writing letters, and having her family together, She also loved her sweets.
She is survived by her daughter, Claudette (Tom) Connelly, and her son, Dan (Janet) Dabney. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved dearly.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bodily, sister Thelma (Roy) Thomas, and brother Kenneth (Elaine) Shomer.
Special thanks to FamilyTree Assisted living in West Point. Carol Brewer was mom's guardian angel.
Thank You so much to Brio Healthcare Services.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.