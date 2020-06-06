April 2, 1939 ~ May 22, 2020
Evelyn Neal, 81, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 2, 1939 in New York (Bronx), New York.
On November 7, 1988, Evelyn married James Charles Neal in Elko, Nevada.
She worked in Wendover, Nevada for 20 years as a hostess for a Casino caravan. She enjoyed being with her family and spending time with friends.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, James C. Neal, one son, Douglas, granddaughter, Maddison Holliday and grandson, Brent Probasco.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene.
Cremation and arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at;