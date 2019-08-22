September 7, 1923 ~ August 17, 2019
Evelyn Snarr Campbell a beautiful lady who loved the Lord, returned home to her loving husband and children, Laurie and Michael on August 17, 2019.
Evelyn was born September 7, 1923, in Salt Lake City to Newell and Jessie Johnson Snarr. She lived in Ogden most of her life and graduated from Ogden High. Evelyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings. Her favorite was ward librarian where she served for 45 years. She married Don Lester Campbell on November 1, 1946, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
She worked for the IRS 32 years; retiring at age 81. She enjoyed being with and supporting her family, crocheting, knitting, and sewing, and going to the gym up until a few months before her death.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Nancy Belliston (Dale), Don Jeffrey Campbell (Jeany); daughter-in-law Kaelyn Campbell; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maurine Naisbitt, and Lavon East; sister-in-law, Cleo Murray and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; daughter Laurie Campbell; son Michael Campbell; brother Newell McCarroll "Mac" Snarr and sister Geniel Armstrong.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Shoreline Ridge Ward, 300 Iowa. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
