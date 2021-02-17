Evelyn (Terry) Sophia Farr Roane
February 24, 1937-February 13, 2021
Our beloved Mother passed away suddenly on February 13, 2021. Her children were able to express their love and goodbyes before she was reunited with our Father in Heaven. Evelyn was born on February 24, 1937, in her family home in Afton, WY. She lived in Preston, ID, and Logan, UT, before settling in the Ogden area, which became her permanent home. Evelyn loved her school friends and Ogden High School. She loved antiquing, cooking and reading but mostly spending time with her family.
Evelyn said, "Looking back on 80 years of my life, joy is the predominant feeling I have. From the age of 11 my greatest desire was to have a large family and be at home to take care of them. I fulfilled that dream nine times over and became a mother. My family is the focus and essence of my life's purpose and if I can return to our Father in Heaven having done anything well, I hope it is being a good example to my children and family. That they know they are loved unconditionally."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Freeman Farr and Lena Edith Farr; sister, Karen Farr Keller; son, Randall Hal Roane; and husbands, Robert A. Perez, and Robert Lee Stephenson.
She is survived by her siblings, Aaron Vin (Valanne) Farr, Diane Farr Carruth, Hal (Paula) Farr; her children, Robert Todd (Julene) Roane, Ted Duke (Jan) Roane, Cary Dick (Donna) Roane, Camille (Richard) Palmer, (Pat) Roane, Jonathan Bryce (Rebecca) Roane, Matthew Arden (Angie) Roane, Allison (Eduardo) Avila, and Aaron Jacob (Susan) Roane; along with 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Saturday, February 20th 2021 from 9:30 - 10:30 am. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3350 N. 1050 E. North Ogden, UT. Services following via live-stream at 11:00 a.m.
