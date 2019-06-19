May 15, 1926 ~ June 14, 2019
Evelyn Wright Myers, age 93, passed away June 14, 2019, at Crestwood Care Center in Ogden. She was born May 15, 1926, in Ogden, Utah to William Scoville and Lura Chambers Wright. She married John Vernon Myers on June 12, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Evelyn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She loved gardening, especially her roses. She was always very compassionate toward others and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Evelyn is survived by her children Luralee (John) Wheatley, Janet Hammond, Marvin Myers, Renae Hamblin, 13 grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law Rick Hammond, and all her siblings. She was the last living member of both her immediate family as well as her late husband's family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held at the mortuary Thursday, June 20th between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Friday prior to services, between 10:00 and 10:40.
The family would like to thank the staff at Crestwood Care Center and IHC Hospice. Special thanks to Bill Gilman for his friendship and loving care of our Mom for so many years.
Interment will be in Myers Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: