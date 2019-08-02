May 17, 1935 ~ July 31, 2019
Evonne Hancey Anglesey 84, passed away on July 31, 2019, in Harrisville, Utah. She was born May 17, 1935, to Cumorah and Evan Homer Hancey in Logan, UT. She married her sweetheart Lloyd Ray Anglesey on July 30, 1955. They lived in Brigham City, Ogden, and Willard, making many wonderful friends along the way. She worked at the IRS and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and snowmobiling with her husband and children. Evonne loved to crochet and made many beautiful items for her friends and family. She also loved getting lost in a good book. She served in many LDS church callings and sang with the ward choir.
She had unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Evonne is survived by her husband of 64 years, her three children, David (Karen) Anglesey, Judy (Jim) Strank, Larry (Carol) Anglesey, nine grandchildren, and 15 great- grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, an older brother, and a baby sister.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
