F.C. Dallimore, Jr.
1927 ~ 2021
Franklin Clyde Dallimore, Jr., our sweet, steady patriarch, slipped peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father, surrounded by his family at age 94.
Frank was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 24, 1927, to Franklin Clyde Dallimore, Sr. and Eva Anderson Dallimore. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1944. Shortly thereafter, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a corpsman at the Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, California caring for wounded servicemen from the Pacific theater until the end of World War II. He was proud of his service and loved his country.
After returning from the war, Frank graduated from Utah State University, then followed in his father's footsteps and chose the field of dentistry as his lifelong occupation. He moved to Chicago and graduated from the Northwestern University Dental School with honors in 1954. He practiced dentistry in Roy, Utah for 43 years. He was a lifetime member of the Utah Dental Association. Frank loved his patients and was always on call when someone needed help.
In 1962 Frank married the love of his life LuDene Fresh in the Logan Utah Temple. Growing up as an only child, Frank always wanted a house full of children, with all the chaos that ensued. His wishes were granted in spades. They were blessed with five children: Mark, John (Kimberly Curtis), Nate (Heather Romney), Elise (Steve Banks) and Joe (Wendy Hurst). His absolute pride and joy were his four sons and his only daughter, his cherished "Sis." Frank loved his family and worked hard to give them a great life. His most special love was reserved for his wife and best friend LuDene whom he referred to as his Queen.
Frank loved golfing with his sons and circle of lifelong friends, gardening, logging thousands of miles walking the hills around his home, volunteering at Wasatch Elementary School, and cheering for the Jazz. He also loved classical music and attending the Utah Symphony. Among his favorite things were fresh-squeezed orange juice, bananas, All-Bran, and attending the Ogden Pioneer Day Parade.
Frank was an active life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings throughout his life. He was always dependable and willing to serve.
He will be greatly missed by his sweetheart of nearly 60 years, his five children, their spouses, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Frank was a man without guile who had steadfast integrity, self-discipline, and a twinkle in his eye.
Friends may visit with family on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weber Heights Stake Center, 1401 Country Hills Drive in Ogden. At his request, following his interment, the family will hold a private memorial service.
Frank's family wishes to thank all those who loved and cared for him, especially the staff at Hidden Valley Assisted Living, who were so patient and kind. Special thanks for the tender care of Dan Davis and Inspiration Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in Frank's name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.