F. Diane Brooks

March 1, 1947 ~ December 20, 2019
Diane Brooks passed away peacefully and returned to her Heavenly Father on December 20, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born in Ogden, Utah on March 1st, 1947 to her parents Evelyn & Dale Brooks.
Diane was also a member of The LDS Church. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tammy (Housley) Bob Ibenskis as well as her Grandson Colby Fugate, her Sister Sandra (Brooks) Underwood and Brother Jerry Cunningham.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and older Brother Kent Brooks.
Our hearts are heavy - however, Diane has been relieved and set free from all her pain and suffering and for that, we are truly grateful.
We would also wish to thank Ogden Regional Medical Center for all the care and support to our family.