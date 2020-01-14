F. L. (Jerry) Girard

I was born in Lewiston, Maine on May 7, 1928. I was an orphan living with 13 different families until I turned 18 and through a court order I was released on my own to the world. I served in the US ARMY for a period of 28 years as a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division, Ranger, and Infantryman. I proudly served in Korea and was a Vietnam Veteran and when I chose to retire from the military service on December 1, 1976, I was offered a position as a JROTC Instructor at Ben Lomond High School where I taught young people to be better citizens. During my first year of teaching, I attended Weber State University in the evenings and received an Associate Degree in Accounting. I finally decided to retire from teaching after 25 years on June 1, 2001.
I married my beautiful wife Rachele in Vicenza, Italy on November 1, 1953. We were married 63 years before her death on December 12, 2012. During that union, we were blessed with three daughters; Patrizia, Marina, and Jessica. As time went on Rachele and I were again blessed with five grandchildren by the names of Ryan, Jacob, Samantha, Nicole, and Austin. As the years went on we became great-grandparents to Andria, Kelin, Kayden, and Jace. Our family grew and we were ecstatic.
I truly felt that I was a very loving man to my family although at times I kept my emotions and love well hidden, but everyone knew that I loved them greatly. I was a very strong-willed person who didn't want to be a burden to anyone. I treasured being a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and tried to spend the last days of my life with undying love for all and I always kept some kind of sense of humor until the very end...
