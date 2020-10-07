Farrel Gene Raymond
(Gene Raymond)
Together Again
After a long and fulfilled life, Gene Raymond, born on February 6, 1935, reunited with his sweetheart Verla Elizabeth Lamb Raymond on October 5, 2020. Gene and Verla were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple, June 8, 1956. He is survived by four children, Vaughn Allen (Judi) Raymond, Susan (Todd) Webster, Nancy (Rick) Dean and Sheryl (Wade) Flint, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, two siblings, Floyd (Joyce) Raymond and Barbara (Ted) Spendlove. He is also proceeded in death by parents, Samuel and Mildred Raymond, sister, Faye, and great granddaughter, Gracie Webster. He is called grandpa by many others that he and Verla loved and cared for during their incredible journey together.
Gene grew up in Fruit Heights, Utah, on the family fruit farm. He learned from a young age what hard work was and gained a love for farming from his dad, Sam. Gene never lost his love for the family farm and continued to work the land until his body could no longer keep up. Even then he still longed for cherry season, where you would occasionally find him helping at the grader or talking to all who stopped at the cherry stand to buy fruit. Gene has continued to show many generations the rewards of hard work and the love for farming, right down to his great grandchildren.
Gene graduated from Davis High School and continued on to Weber State College where he met our mom. They were in the Weber State Band together and instantly fell head over heels in love. Gene played the trumpet and Verla the coronet. Gene continued his education at Utah State College where he earned a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering. After earning his degree, Gene became a surveyor for UDOT where he helped construct many of the bridges in Bountiful, Utah. He was always proud of his bridges and every time we would travel over one, he would remind us he built that bridge. After getting his start with UDOT, Gene was offered a job at Hill Air Force Base as a Civil Engineer where he retired after 38 years. While there he earned his Master's Degree in Statistics. He always served his community. He served many years on the Fruit Heights City Council as well other boards and commissions throughout the community.
Gene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many capacities. His most cherished calling was as a leader in the Boy Scouts. He was instrumental in helping many young men earn their rank of Eagle and helped develop them into the men they are today. His love for scouting led him to enter the Junior Wood Badge Leadership program. He also served as a Merit Badge Counselor for the Francis Peak District and earned the Silver Beaver award.
Dad and mom were both diligent in family history work. They both spent many vacations in the eastern United States searching for family names and compiling stories. He loved learning about his family's history and would carefully record any and all information he could gather. Countless hours were spent at his computer searching, collecting, organizing, and recording this precious information.
One of many things we love about our Dad is how much he loved the Savior and his Gospel. He never hesitated sharing it. It was such a natural conversation for him with anyone he met. He loved people and getting to know them. He instantly loved them and wanted them to feel the Joy he felt, which often led to countless copies of the Book of Mormon being given out. So, how do you sum up this incredible man, well here we go! He is a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, son, brother and so much more. He has such an incredible love for his Savior that it emulates in what kind of a life he lived. He was constantly reaching out and rescuing so many of us, every day, no matter who, no matter what. He gave everything he had, to serve, to love, to lift, and to build everyone up. He was patient, kind, forgiving, humble, selfless, compassionate and full of Charity (which is the PURE love of Christ). He loved reading and learning everything he could about the Savior and his Gospel and then he practiced and became all anyone could ever hope for, a valiant Son of Heavenly Parents, who welcomed him home with arms outstretched. All who ever knew Gene or came in contact with him knew they were loved and cared for. Yes, Dad, Poppy, Papa, Papa Grape, Pa Grump, The Boss, and friend you have changed our lives for the better. We know you are around us, within us and forever watching over us. Thank you for always showing us a better way, His way. We love you with such deep emotion and know we will see you again.
We extend a special and sincere thank you to Sunridge Assisted Living Center and the sweet staff who gave endless days of precious care and service to our Dad. Know he loved you and will be ever watching over you. Also, our hearts are full of gratitude for Symbii Hospice, most especially his hospice nurse Steven, who continued to help us feel connected to our dad during this unusual time. You are considered a dear friend to our dad and to us as well. Finally, thank you to all family members who helped over the years with his care and well-being. We know Heaven got a little brighter today. Take care dad until we meet again and see your beautiful blues smiling brightly before us.
Funeral Services will be held for family and close friends at the Fruit Heights Peach Tree Chapel located at 77 South Orchard Dr (1325 E) Fruit Heights, Utah, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am. Per Covid19 recommendations, attendance will be limited to 150 individuals, masks and social distancing will be required.
Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah. Per Covid-19 recommendations and safety for all, masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment, Mountain Green Cemetery.
Those who are not able to attend in person, services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Gene's obituary page.
