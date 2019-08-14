Faun G. Pickett 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Faun G. Pickett, 94, passed away August 11, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Ogden Myers Mortuary. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesFirst Ogden family to receive 'Extreme' home makeover revealedI-15 closed in Layton this weekend as work moves forward on Express Lanes project'Extreme Makeover' again: Second family gets life-changing news of home projectSwan Lakes Golf Course owner: 'It's been a glorious 25 years here' in Layton'Our story needs to be heard': Davis County family question man's drug rehab care after heroin addiction2020 trial dates set for members of alleged Weber County street gang, criminal enterprise19-year-old arrested after woman escapes alleged kidnapping attempt in RoyNew elementary school in Pleasant View won't be open in time for new school yearThousands of fish dead at Pineview, officials say water quality is likely not to blamePolice shooting at Ogden restaurant argued in court 5 years later +14 Multimedia Photos: HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' - The Barobi family in Ogden Aug 9, 2019 0 Latest News Man charged with killing of 5-year-old Logan girl pleads guilty to aggravated murder North Ogden, Roy, West Haven voters narrow list of city council hopefuls Vivas gives Ogden Raptors 2nd straight extra-innings win over Missoula Caldwell, Castillo come away with the most votes in Ogden's mayoral primary Girls Soccer Roundup: Northridge gets golden goal to beat Roy Girls soccer: Grace Nicol, Davis High's searing start to season continues with win at Fremont Ogden judge upholds Kerry Gibson's right to challenge release of police probe Man pleads guilty for involvement in July Layton apartment complex fire