December 21, 1934 ~ July 24, 2019
North Ogden ? Fay Arthur Long, 84, passed away July 24, 2019, at his home. He was born on the Ranch in Ruby Valley in Sheridan, Montana, December 21, 1934, to Arthur and Doris Long. He graduated from Sheridan High School.
He married LaRae Daley June 5, 1954, in Ogden, Utah. He was a dedicated, hardworking, loving family man. He enjoyed camping, fishing, horseback riding, poker, tomato gardening, reading, the Utah Jazz and Dallas Cowboys. He mainly enjoyed get-togethers with his family.
He was the owner/ operator/mechanic of Blvd. Automotive on 20th and Washington for 50 years.
Fay is survived by his wife of 65 years, LaRae; children, Bob Long, Rusty Long (Jackie), Gwen Long; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorene Carkhuff. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and William Long and his son Arthur F. Long and daughter Jeannette L. Long.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, prior to the service from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Thank you to the IHC Hospice Team (Russell) for their care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: