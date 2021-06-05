Faye Bowen Layton
November 16, 1934 - May 26, 2021
"In her own words"
I was born lucky to the union of Gertrude H. Larsen Bowen and Vern C. Bowen, in my grandmother's home on 8th Street in Ogden, UT.
Now I am in Heaven, Huntsville, Haiti, or Hawaii enjoying God's beautiful white clouds and golden sunsets.
I have lived lucky all my life enjoying opportunities and receiving loads of love.
I was a babysitter, cherry picker, soda jerk, cashier at Community Bakery and California Free Market, usherette for the Orpheum Theatre, bookkeeper for a shoe store and in the office of Mountain States Telephone Co., all in Ogden, Utah.
I was schooled in Weber County graduating from Ogden High School class of "53". Still in touch with many friends from Lincoln, Mound Fort, Lorin Farr schools, and "the Chester Street Gang."
Married Jerry Layton (Davis High); deceased March 10, 2017. Married 63 years. We raised four sons and cared for two grandsons, a great-grandson and great-granddaughter.
I was energetic, loveable, formidable, happy, friendly, irritating, fashionable, creative, an organizer, and a forgiver of faults, mine included. A strong woman with opinions and determination. I loved dancing and singing. Always there for the underdog (animal, or human).
A collector of memories, an instigator of family gatherings. No one had a slice of my good pies until we played "The Parlor Games". Active in the community of Huntsville, UT, PTA, LDS ward and stake positions, choir (Joyce and Lula) and the singing mothers.
A member of the Variane Dance Club, Arts International Woman's Club, and volunteer at the Union Station in Ogden. Served on the Executive and Alumni Boards for Festival of Trees Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT for over 40 years. A child advocate (CASA) for three counties for sixty years.
My favorite Motto: "A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of clothes I wore, but the world may be much different because I was important in the life of a child."
I assisted Jerry in raising our sons, building, and decorating homes, owning, and managing several restaurants, and rental properties, and raising calves, cattle, mink, and all kinds of critters on "Faye's Funny Farm", including a thousand-pound pet pig named "Snuffy" that lived for thirteen years.
Now at my age I ask myself: "How'd I do all that?" Just plain Lucky.
I am survived by son's Kirk B. Layton of North Ogden, Kipp Gerald (Cher) Layton of Roy, Kenneth Ted (Traci) Layton of Queen Creek AZ, KC Layne (Kristi) Layton of North Ogden. Seven grandchildren, Jared (Madison) Layton of Green Bay, WI, Zac (Lacey) Layton of Ogden, Emry Layton of Oakland, CA, Kelcee, KyLee and Kolby Layton of North Ogden, Sydney Layton Delizio (Bryce) of Queen Creek, AZ and eight great grands, Tytan Nay, Hunter, Camryn, Jade Nicole, Kenny, Zac Carter, and Ford Luke Layton. Siblings, Bonnie Bowen Durbano Burtenshaw, Gary (Mignon) Bowen, sister-in-law to Dan (Ann), Bill (Jan) and Nancy Reinitz Layton.
Preceded in death by my husband; parents and a whole lot of relatives including my nephew Dennis Brent Durbano.
I have enjoyed good health and good luck for 86 years thanks to my doctors, dentist, nurses, pharmacists, hospitals, and the affable Dr. Brent Williams.
I chose to be interned at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden Utah.
My sons invite family and friends to a gathering of remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
We are grateful for the compassionate care of Stefanie Reed (a pseudo adopted daughter) from Atlas Hospice, Susan Barker and Dana Durbano Pearson.
Memorial donations can be sent to Intermountain Foundation Primary Children's Hospital PO Box 413043, SLC, UT 84141-3043.
Mom says, "thank you".
At age 86 our mother was still cooking, cleaning, and helping children. She leaves a legacy of genuine motherly and grandmotherly love as an example for all.
Her family was her life's work. We were lucky - make that blessed.
