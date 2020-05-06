Faye Morgan Adams returned home to her Heavenly Father on May 3, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born September 17, 1929, to James Harvey and Alice Walker Morgan. She was from a family of 10 children, Dean, Beth, Glen, Leah, Aleene, Dale, Judy, and Sus Ann.
She graduated from Davis High School. She later married her childhood sweetheart Otis Junior Adams on July 17, 1949, in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Layton, Utah where they resided for 68 years. Together they had 15 children, Glen Adams, Patricia (Bill) Ross, Laurie Preece, Scott (Lori) Adams, Diana Adams, Angelia (Darren) Greenwood, Tracy Adams, Gay (Steve) Beesley, Guy Adams, Malinda (Jon) Ferrante, Thayne (Danielle) Adams, Cynthia Fuit, Erlene Adams, Jeremy (Stacie) Adams, Annette (Eric) Scott. They have 72 grandchildren, 123 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grand children. She is survived by her sister, Judy (DelMar) Stevens, Layton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Junior Adams, son, Thayne Adams, granddaughters, Trina Adams, Amy Preece, a great-grandson, Kayler Bair, son-in-law, Bill Ross, grandson, Kannon Beesley, brothers, Glen Morgan, Dale Morgan, Dean Morgan, sisters, Sus Ann Morgan, Beth Sandall, Leah Cooper and Aleene Barkdull.
She had many hobbies, including oil painting, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. She was known for her beautiful Christmas trees, but rock hunting was her passion. Her greatest love was for her family and all her grandchildren. She was a great wife, mom and grandma. She was loved by all those that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Faye's home, 248 N. Fort Lane, Layton, Utah 84041. Friends may visit family Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Friday from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Faye's home.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: