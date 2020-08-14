Felipe Hueramo
January 20, 1989 ~ August 7, 2020
Felipe Hueramo 31, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind five children.
He had dreams of becoming a barber, where he attended school at Paul Mitchell. Felipe loved cutting hair and fishing but most of all BBQ's. He was family man who loved spending time with his family. He grew so much in life when he had his daughter Soulene (his world). He wanted to do better for his kids and make them all proud. Felipe loved spending time with his mom and Isela, and with his father.
A Viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 946 South 200 East, in Salt Lake City, UT at 11:00AM.
Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to Viewing and Services.
Interment at Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: