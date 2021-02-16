Felix P. Mendoza
February 2, 1951 ~ February 12, 2021
Born on February 2, 1951, Leyte, Philippines.
Passed away unexpectedly on the early hours of February 12th 2021, in Clinton, UT.
Felix spent the first 34 years of his life in the Philippines. One of his many accolades was serving as special security to the president of the Philippines from the late 1970's to early 1980's. Meanwhile getting married and having children then migrating to Utah by 1985 in which he resided the rest of his 70 years of life.
Felix is preceded in death by his parents Regalado and Apolonia Mendoza, and eldest sister Lucy Newell.
Surviving siblings are Anne Tayco, Leo Mendoza (spouse, Cristy), Rose de Leon, Connie Mendoza (spouse, Victor), Cris Mendoza (spouse, Barbara), and youngest sister Cecilia Mendoza Brackins.
He also leaves behind Fe, wife of 40 years, and his daughter Lovelle Atnip (spouse, Daniel), his son (Jun) Reggie (spouse, Heather) and known to his four amazing grandchildren as "Lolo" which he loved and spoiled dearly: Dreyden 14, Avery 9, Triton 4, Felicity 3.
There will be a memorial service this Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.