November 24, 1935 ~ February 13, 2020
Fern Cottle passed away at home surrounded by family. She was born to William Dewey and Hilda Mae Cottle in Stone, Idaho, one of seven children.
She was a member of the LDS Church, loved Relief Society, home teaching and did temple work.
She lived in Brigham City and Ogden raising six children. She worked for IRS and with handicapped adults for DTS.
She is survived by her children: Sherry (Larry) Thomas, Allen Haddon, Terri Thompson, Ron Haddon and Lorenzo Haddon; 9 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Sonny (Nancy) Cottle, Buela (Deverl) Wells, David (Lois) Cottle; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Haddon; her parents; and siblings: Maxine, Wanda, and Theola.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Meetinghouse located at 5640 S 850 E, South Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah and on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery
