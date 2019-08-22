Ferrell A. Peters

May 5, 1937 ~ August 18, 2019
Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Ferrell Aaron Peters, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. His sweetheart Gayle passed away eight years ago to the day.
He was born on May 5, 1937, in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Aaron Thomas and Erma Allen Peters.
Ferrell graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber State College.
He married his sweetheart, Gayle Burke on August 3, 1962, in the Logan Temple.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in the Young Men, Executive Secretary to the Bishop, Ward Clerk, Elders Quorum President and Temple worker. He also was the treasurer for the Boy Scouts District for four years.
He worked out at Thiokol as a Lab Tech retiring after 40 years.
Ferrell loved working with explosives, working in his yard, going to the temple and inventing contraptions to make your life easier. He loved spending time with his grandchildren teaching them how to read and do math problems.
Surviving are three children, Kristine (Mark) Adams; Ruth Christensen; Brad Peters; eight grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren and one sister, Berdine (Larry) Morley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Gayle; one brother, Duane Peters and one sister, Colleen Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 20th Ward, 650 Anderson Drive.
Viewings will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City, and on Saturday, at the Church from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Send condolences to: