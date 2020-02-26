Fruit Heights - "FJ"^Floyd Johnston Christiansen, 76, returned to his Heavenly Father, Monday, February 24, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at his passing in the hospital. He was born of goodly parents, Floyd and Flora Christiansen, in Ogden, Utah.
Floyd lived in Driggs, Idaho; Renton, Washington; and Kaysville and Fruit Heights, Utah. He went to Davis High School and then graduated from Weber State College. He married Connie Jean Richins on August 12, 1966. They were married for 53 years. They were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.
Floyd and Connie were blessed with five sons: Curtis, Todd (Sharla), Tyler (Alison), Chad (Ximen), and Cory (Kendelle). They have 14 grandchildren. He loved his family and counted them as his most important accomplishment. Floyd was known for teaching his boys how to work and knew how to put on great neighborhood parties. Curtis is an incredible blessing to Floyd and Connie and served as Floyd's legs for the last few years of his life.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in many callings and especially loved serving the youth. He attended countless summer camps. He worked as an accountant and spent the majority of his career working for Clover Club Foods. He was loved by many.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Burton, and his beloved Aunt Alice. He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings Richard (Valerie), Betty (Ken) Bauerle, Robert (Denise), and Steve.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Fruit Heights Stake Center, 170 North Mountain Road, Fruit Heights. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the stake center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints^ general mission fund. Interment, Henefer Cemetery.
