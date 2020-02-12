August 4, 1923 ~ February 6, 2020
OGDEN, UT-Floetta "Buggs" Wessler Wirth, 96, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Flo was born August 4, 1923, in Ogden, Utah, daughter of Walter W and Marie Ingebretsen Wessler. She lived in the Ogden area all of her life, where she attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School.
She married Sylvester E. ^Pete^ Wirth March 26, 1942, in Farmington, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Logan Temple March 26, 1957.
Flo was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 20th Ward where she served as a Cub Den Mother, Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, President of the Young Women and teacher, Relief Society Visiting Teaching Secretary, Visiting Teacher, and sang in the Ward Choir. She also sang in the Leider Krantz Chorus.
Surviving are her children, Rex Wirth (Stephanie) Ellensburg, WA; Terry Wirth (Christine) Imperial Beach, CA; Jim Wirth Wendover, NV; Walt Wirth (Sheri) and Zane Wirth (Susan) both of Montpelier, ID; Kay Wirth Las Vegas, NV; Sue Warnes (Mylan) Liberty, UT; Carol Wirth (Jerry) Nashville, TN, 32 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Wirth; two sons, Kelly and Roy Wirth, a daughter-in-law, Sharee Wirth; and a grandson, Daniel Wirth.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Our thanks to Lindquist for their help at this time.
The family wants to thank The Gardens Assisted Living in Ogden for the wonderful care they gave our mother.
