Flora L. Prevedel-Martin-Sevy
October 3, 1925 ~ September 9, 2020
Flora L. Prevedel Martin-Sevy, 94, passed away September 9, 2020.
She was born October 3, 1925 to Florian and Angelina Prevedel in Superior, Wyoming. Flora graduated from Weber High School.
She married Byron Martin, they later divorced and then married V.M. Sevy in 1972. Flora worked for Marquardt Co. in Van Nuys, California. She has volunteered for 30 years at Washington Terrace Senior Center where she was also a member. She was interested in ceramics, golfing, and camping. Flora was a member of the Birthday club, Trentini Italians of Utah and a camping group.
Flora is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Martin of Riverdale, Utah and Robert (Bobby) Martin of Duvall, Washington, Two granddaughters, Monica Bauer of Ogden, Utah and Alicia (Daniel) Brunell of Ogden, Utah. Four great-grandchildren; Korey, McKenna, Maya, and Zigg. Two great-great grandchildren; Grayson and Weston.
She is preceded in death by her husband V.M. Sevy, her parents, brothers; Aldo and Denny Prevedel. And her sister Rita.
Funeral Services will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing at 10:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.leavittsmortuary.com