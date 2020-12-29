Flora Mae Hornbaker Brown
1928 ~ 2020
Flora Mae Hornbaker Brown, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away December 24, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She was born September 18, 1928 in Longmont, Colorado to Edward Loren and Edythe Edna Samuelson Hornbaker. Her childhood was spent in Niwot, Colorado. Her family then moved to Ogden, Utah when her father came to work for Hill Air Force Base.
She met her eternal companion John J. Brown at Weber High School. Flora graduated from Weber High School in 1946. Flora and John were married on August 30, 1947 in North Ogden, Utah. They are the parents of four children. They were happily married for seventy two years.
Flora was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. John and Flora served as Family History Missionaries in Richmond, Virginia. They also served temple missions in both the Ogden and Bountiful Temples and she served in numerous church callings. Flora enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and handiwork.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Loren Edward, Harold Hornbaker and her sister Virginia Hammond. Flora is survived by her husband John, her children; Linda K. (K Wayne) Broadhead, Sally L. (J.C.) Wheelwright, Barbara A. Bosch and John P. Brown 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd, Kaysville, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.