Florence Cecilia Martinez Whitaker
November 17, 1935 ~ December 8, 2020
Florence Cecilia Martinez Whitaker, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1935 the daughter of Pedro Felipe and Florence Viana Williams Martinez. Florence was born in Burley, raised in Ogden, and graduated from Weber High School 1953.
She married Jarvis G. Whitaker on April 1, 1956 in Elko, Nevada. Florence was affectionately known as "Floss". She and Jarvis lived primarily in Ogden and later in Morgan, where they spent 20 years and where Floss worked as a Morgan County Recorder.
Floss was 81 when she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Floss was loving, inside and out, and a force for good in this world. She was outgoing, determined, and loved holidays. She was the go-to-gal for conventions and parades and loved her family.
Floss loved to sketch, paint, crochet and sew, and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Elks Auxiliary and was President of the Does Lodge 17, serving in the Red Hat Society and volunteering for years making countless quilts for a variety of charities.
Floss is survived by sons, Jarvis G. Whitaker, Jr. and Todd D. (Shauna) Whitaker; daughters, Cindy L. Benstog (Steve Scheffel) and Lola M. (Paul) Benstog; 10 grandchildren, Misty, Natalie, Christopher, Phillip, Jarred, Sarah, Wendy, Jodi, Kyle, and Kellie; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (Ray) Bedford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvis in 1999; infant son (twin to Lola), Lewis; mother and father; four brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
The family thanks the staff of The Gardens Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice for their wonderful care, with special thanks to Floss' nurse Tiffany and CNAs Sid, Lisa, and Maddie. Also a special thank you to Kathleen Noble for her loving care.
