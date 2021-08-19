Florence Fowers Hunt Child
Florence Fowers Hunt Child, 96, passed away August 15, 2021. She was born April 30, 1925, to George Wilson Hunt and Mary Ethel Fowers in Hooper, Utah.
She graduated from Weber High School and received an associated degree from Weber State.
Florence married Spencer Jay Child on November 20, 1946, in Salt Lake City Temple. They had 3 children; Emerson, Gordon and Andrea.
She was an accountant for the Department of Defense, Hill Air Force Base. Florence was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Young Women Organization both in the ward and stake. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
She like to golf, loved to read, play the accordion and work on her dad's farm and drove truck. She was an amazing cook and fed a lot of people
She is survived by her two children, Gordon (Jill) Child and Andrea (Mike) Mathis, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Two sister Phyllis (Dean) Frew and Rosella (Lamar) Paice. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Emerson J Child, parents, brother, Elton Hunt and sister, Aleen (Arch) Jones.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Clinton City Cemetery, 750 W 800 N Clinton, Utah Friends may call Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Interment Clinton City Cemetery.
Special thanks to Peach Tree Place Assisted Living and Brio Hospice for their loving care.
Mom, we love you, dearly!
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com