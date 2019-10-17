Florence Jemima Taylor Cox

July 28, 1925 ~ October 12, 2019
"Together Again"
North Ogden - Florence Cox, 94, died October 12, 2019, at her home. She was born July 28, 1925, in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Vivian Alfred and Anna Elizabeth Henstra Taylor. She married Kenneth A. Cox in Malad, Idaho on October 8, 1942; later solemnized in the Logan Temple on May 15, 1961.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served for 15 years in the Primary, Librarian for 15 years and enjoyed going to the temple. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, gardening, golfing, fishing, hunting and camping. Her greatest joy was being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen (James) George; 14 grandchildren and spouses; 39 great-grandchildren and spouses and 38 great-great-grandchildren;
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; two sons Kenneth and Kurt; daughter Sharon King; son-in-law Roger King; 10 siblings; her granddaughter Tina and grandson Gordon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the North Ogden 6th Ward, 770 East 2100 North. Viewings will be held Friday, October 18th at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 am. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Myers Ogden Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.
