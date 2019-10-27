Florence Mace

1942 ~ 2019
KAYSVILLE - Florence Jean Mace passed away October 13, 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She was born October 29, 1942, to Harold and Grace Monson Mace in Pasadena, California.
Florence grew up in Kanab, Utah. She attended school in Cedar City, Utah. She continued her education at Utah State University receiving a bachelor's degree in Business. She later earned an additional degree in Art from Weber State University. She went on to teach Business classes in Ogden, Utah.
Florence was a talented artist, photographer, jewelry designer, seamstress and storyteller. Her accomplishments include winning state-wide photography competitions and creating many backdrops and illustrations for the Clytie Adams School of Ballet.
Her grand nieces and nephews spent many hours in rapt attention as she told long, creative stories using their names as well as characters chosen by them. They also loved her art and craft projects, which were always a hit at the family camp. The entire family will remember her through the wonderful photographs she took of generations of our family, in portraits and candids.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Grace Mace, her brother Juddie Mace and sister Eva Graybosch. She is survived by her sister Clytie (Spence) Adams, brother Bill (Cathy) Mace, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Florence also had a multitude of family cats. Most recent of them was a Siamese named Blue.
A private memorial service was held at the Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St. on October 21, 2019, and a graveside dedication was held October 23, 2019, in Kanab, Utah.
