May 21, 1932 ~ January 27, 2020
Floyd Albert Maw, 87, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on May 21, 1932, in Plain City, Utah, the son of Leslie T. Maw and Ruth Hazel Poulsen.
He married the love of his life, Karen Searcy, on April 29, 1953, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Floyd was a faithful servant and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various church callings, but his favorite was as a scoutmaster. He had a passion for the scriptures that was only equaled by his love for family.
He worked for Boise Cascade and BMC West for many years. He also owned a saw-sharpening and door-hanging business.
Floyd is survived by his children, Gary S. Maw, Valerie M. Barker, AnnaLee (Jerry) Olsen, Joyce M. (Scott) Dean, Kenny (Leisha) Maw, and Richard F. "Ricky" (Jolene) Maw; 24 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; siblings, Blain (Janet) Maw, Iris (Allen) Kap; brother-in-law, Kenneth Searcy; and by daughter-in-law, Paula Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Maw; son, Dirk Dee Maw; daughter-in-law, Tami Maw Hendricks; son-in-law, Alan Barker; and sisters-in-law, Jean Barker and Hazel Searcy.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Plain City 2nd Ward, 2952 North 4200 West, Plain City, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Monday the 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and on Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Plain City Cemetery.
