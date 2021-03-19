Floyd G. Trujillo
1950 ~ 2021
On March 10, 2021, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Floyd G. Trujillo was called home.
Floyd was born on April 8, 1950 in Canjilon, NM to Clodoveo and M. Criseria Trujillo. The Trujillo family moved to Layton, UT in the fall of 1950 where he was raised. He graduated from Davis High School (Class of 1968), where he had endless friends whom he remained close with until the end.
He was employed at Hill AFB as an aircraft sheet metal mechanic and retired after 35 years of dedicated service.
Floyd met the love of his life, Louisa Sandoval, in 1968. They were married on September 22, 1973 for 47+ wonderful years. Floyd and Louisa were blessed with three handsome loving sons and seven precious grandchildren, whom he loved more than life itself. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and friend. Floyd was the most kind, loving and generous man who would do anything for anyone. He had a heart of gold!
Floyd is survived by his beloved wife Louisa, sons; Timothy Trujillo, Jeffrey (Allison) Trujillo, Mark (Angie Carnell) Trujillo, grandchildren; Kate (Deji) Olalere, Tayler Theobald, Sascha Dallinga, Sienna and Jada Trujillo, Grayson and Hayden Trujillo, siblings; Cris (Robert) Sandoval, Irene Rodriguez and Mary Jo (Patrick) Fresques.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clodoveo and Criseria Trujillo; brothers, Jacob Trujillo and Jesse Trujillo; brother-in-law, Teddy Rodriquez.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Due to COVID, funeral mass will be limited to family only for church capacity. We encourage friends who are not able to attend mass to please participate in the procession from St Rose of Lima to the Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton to join the family. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged between families.
Floyd will always be with us, will never be forgotten and he will always be loved! He will live on through his children, grandchildren, family and friends, and all the hearts that he has touched!
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.