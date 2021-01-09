Floyd Steven Bangerter
December 8, 1947 ~ January 1, 2021
Floyd Steven Bangerter, age 73, returned home to his Heavenly Father on January 1, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Steve was born on December 8, 1947, son of Floyd White and Elaine Boswell Bangerter.
Steve married Theresa Robinson and they were blessed with a daughter, Staci. They divorced and Steve married Susan Eldredge and they were blessed with two daughters, Jamie and Heather.
Steve was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent much of his youth participating in youth sports, which he loved and excelled in. Steve attended Morgan High and played on the Morgan High basketball team. Steve continued to participate in sports throughout his life, particularly golf. Steve spent the last several years living with his daughter, Heather and her two sons and was very close with them. Steve owned and ran a floor covering business for over 30 years, helping others beautify their homes. Steve served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Steve is survived by his mother, Elaine Boswell Bangerter and his daughters, Staci Fuller (Kevin), Jamie Bangerter and Heather Bangerter, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Floyd, his brother, Jim, and granddaughter, Krista.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Steve's doctors and caregivers who attended to him throughout his illness and in the last moments of his life.