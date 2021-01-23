Forrest and RoLayne Staffanson
Forrest Leland Staffanson, age 92, passed away on Sunday, January 10th, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He greeted his wife and sweetheart, RoLayne Rich Staffanson, age 88, who passed away three days later on January 13th. Both succumbed to complications of the COVID-19 Virus. We are heartbroken but grateful they were blessed to leave this world together.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30th at 11 a.m. for the Staffanson Family, and will be live-streamed at www.staffansons.com where a recording will be available for later viewing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing/visitation. Interment will be at the Myers Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden. We request family and friends pay their respects by posting memories of Forrest and RoLayne at www.myers-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a "Tribute" donation in memory of Forrest and RoLayne Staffanson to The Boys and Girls Clubs. We express gratitude to the medical professionals who have cared for our parents, including those most recently at McKay Dee Hospital, Symbii Hospice, and Myers Mortuary.
Forrest was born in Lompoc, California, the son of Leland and Shirley Forrest Staffanson. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his Master of Science in Physics at Brigham Young University in 1952.
Murray, Utah was the birthplace for RoLayne, daughter to Samuel Ansel and Tessie Fewkes Rich. At age fourteen, her family moved to Emmett, Idaho where she graduated from high school. She attended Brigham Young University in 1951, where she met Forrest and they were married on August 21, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their life motto was one of service to God, family and their community.
Forrest enjoyed an exciting career as an Electrical Engineer. He started out as a US Civil Service Physicist at White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico, spent two years at Stanford Research Institute in California, and in 1962, moved to Ogden, Utah where accepted a position at Thiokol Chemical Corp. Two years later, he went to work for the Upper Air Research Lab at the University of Utah, and was later appointed to the faculty of the Electrical Engineering Department, where he earned his PhD in 1970. He often traveled due to contract work with NASA and with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Forrest left the U of U in 1982 to become a Staff Engineer at TRW, retiring in January 1,1999.
RoLayne managed the family at home, which, by 1969, had grown to 9 children. She was involved in Utah Republican Women, PTA and American Field Service. In 1982, RoLayne was elected to the Ogden City School Board, became director of Murdock Travel School in 1991, and attended Weber State University, receiving her Bachelor of Integrated Studies in 1996.
Forrest and RoLayne were actively involved as faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many leadership positions including Bishop and Relief Society President. In 2004 they were called to serve in the Maryland, Baltimore Mission. After returning to Utah, their lives of service to family, church and community continued. They lifted and inspired many with their talents, generosity and countless acts of kindness. Please visit the www.Myers-Mortuary.com or www.Staffansons.com website for more detailed information.
Forrest and RoLayne are survived by daughters: Leslie (Terry) Carpenter, Deon (Steve) Turley, Mauree (Ron Vanderstappen, deceased) Cassel, Jean (Don) Keaton, Joan (Merril, deceased) Hutchinson, Rachel (Mike) Keeney, and Gayle Staffanson (Brian McFadden); brothers: Bill (Carol, deceased) Staffanson, and John (Lura) Staffanson, 29 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren. Forrest and RoLayne are preceded in death by sons, Neil F. (Ranae) Staffanson and Drew C. Staffanson (Shayne Bell). Forrest is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Celia Staffanson. RoLayne is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Jeanette (Wayne, deceased) Thornock, and Sharon (Jack) Morris.