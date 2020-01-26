April 28, 1940 ~ January 15, 2020
Fr. Charles Cummings expired At Enloe Hospital., Chico, California on January 15, 2020.
Fr. Charles was born in Ironwood, Michigan April 28, 1940, to Elizabeth(Betty) and Joseph (Joe) Cummings.
When Charles was three the family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he resided.
He attended Central School and Middle School in Grand Rapids. Fr. Charles then attended High school and Junior college at Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minnesota.
Upon graduation in 1960, Fr. Charles entered Our Lady of the Holy Trinity Abbey in Huntsville, Utah, where he became a Trappist/Cistercian monk. After completing Philosophy and Theological studies he was Ordained to the Priesthood in 1971.
From 1974-1977 he attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where at the Institute of Man he studied Formative Spirituality in the Center for the Study of Spirituality by Adrian VanKaam and Susan Muto, and received a Master's Degree in Formative Spirituality.
Father has authored five books and numerous articles which reflect a variety of religious subjects.
In 2014 Fr. Charles responded to an invitation to become a Chaplain at Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Crozet, Va. Where he resided until his death.
Proceeding him in death are his parents Joseph (1997) and Elizabeth (1998).
He is survived by his sister Peggy Anne (Cummings) Victor (Steven) a niece Jessica Linn (Victor) Zielinski (Michael) Grand nephew Gavin and Grand nieces Lauren and Brooklyn. A nephew Nathan Jon Victor.
Services for Fr. Charles were held @ New Clairvaux Monastery, Vina, CA.
He was interred in the monastery cemetery @ New Clairvaux Monastery, Vina, CA.
In place of flowers please send contributions to Hospice.