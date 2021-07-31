Frances Farber Hadlock
Frances Farber Hadlock, a resident of Roy, Utah for over 60 years, died of cancer on July 21, 2021. Frances was surrounded by a loving extended family of caregivers for her last 7 months. Those who provided immediate care and those who supported them allowed her to pass in the home she loved. Fran is survived by her two sons, Chris L. Hadlock (LuAnn) of Las Vegas, NV, and Gregg L. Hadlock (Dawn) of Fredericksburg, VA and her niece (who she loved as a daughter) Lori Treadwell of San Diego, CA. Franma will be deeply missed by her six grandchildren: Chelsie, Nicholas, Grady, Denali, Davin, and John; her sister Marie Dearden of San Diego, California and her brother Lee Farber of Bountiful, Utah; and too many nieces, nephews, friends, and adopted kids to list (honorable mention to her most recent adopted "work son" Mark Wayment.) Fran was preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Milt and Myrtle Farber, and her little sister, Karen Guiste.
Fran was born in Ogden, Utah on May 22, 1940. She graduated in the class of 1958 from Ogden High School, attended Weber State College on a music scholarship and graduated with her Associate Degree in 1962. Fran met her husband, Gary, while digging for night crawlers in a friend's front yard. Gary was determined enough to follow her from fishing hole to fishing hole and faithfully did so for 46 years after they were married on March 16, 1960.
Fran was a remarkable woman who was in many ways a round peg that refused to be forced into a square hole. She was a fiercely independent and adventurous woman in a time when that was not valued. Despite not quite fitting into a "traditional" role, Fran excelled at being a friend, mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and grandma. She and Gary, a far more traditional man, found a way to love, support and play together for 46 years. Fran raised two sons who caused her problems in different ways. No matter what problems her sons brought, Fran found a way to become their best friend and confidant. She cared for her parents and Gary's parents through decades of poor health. She presided over cub scouts for years and was truly at her best wrangling and befriending even the most rambunctious. She succeeded in every professional endeavor she attempted, including a long career at State Farm. Few people know that Fran was offered several high-level executive positions that she turned down in order to cherish the relationships and adventures that she valued more.
Fran loved organizing adventures: Cruises, Alaska, Europe, and camping/fishing trips throughout the Western United States. She made friends easily and made everyone who knew her, (especially Gary) more adventurous than they would otherwise have been. Fran was always the entertainment at family parties, telling stories, laughing, or pulling out the deck of cards that was always with her. Losing Gary at a relatively young age, Fran could have become smaller. Instead, she made new friends, bowled, rafted whitewater, hiked up mountains, and traveled the world with her family. Nicknamed "Franma" by a river guide, the name was quickly embraced by her grandkids, who thought of her as a friend first and a grandma second.
Fran was an accomplished angler, and with the exception of her father, most of us can count on one hand the number of times we out-fished "The Queen of Little Creek." As everyone knows, Fran fished almost to the very end. If you catch and release a fish in Utah, tell them they are now safe from the wrath of Franma she likely already caught them at least once before.
Fran was an example of a life well lived. She leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved her and will be deeply missed. She will be remembered in our stories (some of which she would rather not have us tell) and the memories that we all cherish. When you think back about our mom, forget the way she left and remember the force of nature we loved. Find a cherished memory that makes you smile and hold it close to your heart the way she held each and every one of us.
In lieu of flowers Fran requested that a donation be given to Hospice in honor of Lissa and Sandy who helped her sons keep her in the house she loved.
Intermountain Hospice
11520 South Redwood Rd.
South Jordan, UT 84095
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday August 7th, 2021. The graveside is in Ogden Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401.
Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah 84067 is coordinating the services.