Frances Ordell Judkins
1942 - 2021
Frances Ordell Priest Judkins passed away at the age of 78 on March 15, 2021. She was born on September 29, 1942 to Oscar B. Priest and Mona O. Beckstead.
She graduated from Davis High School, Class of 1960 and was a member of the Catholic faith. Frances married Jerry O. Judkins on January 12, 1968. Jerry passed away on November 30, 2011. She loved butterflies and babies, and always had a great sense of humor. In her last days she communicated solely through laughter.
Frances is survived by: her children; Scott (Debra) Judkins, Richard Judkins, Stacy (Ken) Eggleston, and Leroy (Deanna)Johnson, her sister Ramona Beckett, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, both parents, brothers; Gerald (Butch) and Ed, and grandson Matthew.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Joseph Villa for the care and support given to Frances.
Services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 425 N. Harrison Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Viewing will be Friday, March 19, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah, and Saturday at the Church prior to services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Masks are required at services, and Social Distancing Standards will be implemented at the Church.
In lieu of flowers donate to Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/UT
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Frances' obituary on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.