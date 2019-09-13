December 26, 1938 ~ August 22, 2019
Frances Ruth Smith, 80, of Ogden Utah, formerly of Arvada Colorado, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at the Ogden Post Acute Care center after battling Metastatic Esophageal Adenocarcinoma. She was born to the late Hazel Frances Lounder and Horace Albert Sullivan on December 26, 1938, in Denver Colorado.
Frances and her elder sister, Dorothy Ann Williams, were raised by their grandparents, Hazel, and Henry S Lounder after her parents were sadly taken away at the young age of six in 1944.
Frances taught many years as a special education teacher in Colorado after working as a telephone operator in Colorado Springs. In her younger years, Frances enjoyed hunting and fishing, along with the love of watching Nascar throughout the years. She was amazing with a thread and needle and loved to sew. Another love for her was curling up with a great book from time to time. Frances had a corky sense of humor and was loved by the many people she spent her time with, both in Colorado and the past few years in Utah.
Frances is survived by her three children; Scott Smith of Colorado, Cynthia Lynn of Utah, and Quentin Smith of Colorado, along with 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as her former husband Homan Smith.
Frances continuing her teaching legacy and had donated her body to the University of Utah, so the students there can study the cause of cancer and help enlighten further research for cures.
There will be a memorial service held at Three Link Tower, her former residence in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For those who cannot attend and wish to make a donation to continue her teaching legacy, a donation in memory of Frances Smith can be sent to the University of Utah school of medicine body donor program at https://umarket.utah.edu/ugive/index.php?gift_id=94 and please make note that the gift is in memory of Frances Ruth Smith